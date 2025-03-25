NFL Draft: 3 Dream Choices for Rams At No. 26
The NFL Draft is subject to many surprises from onlookers outside of league circles and even within them.
There are subjective reaches and falls in every draft and this year will be no exception in a class that has a lot of varying opinions at almost every position group. The Los Angeles Rams could be in a fantastic position to land a falling player or two.
At No. 26 overall, the Rams are coming off a deep playoff run that is leading to exceedingly high expectations due to a terrific young roster and just the right mix of veteran talent at key positions. If a quality prospect falls into the team's lap, it may already be considered a home run draft for the franchise.
Let's look at three dream draft selections the Rams could make in next month's draft.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders
There is a varying opinion at the moment of where Sanders could be selected in this year's draft. Some think he could be the first overall selection while others could see him drop into the Rams range in the late 20s. If the former Buffalo were to fall this far, it should be a no-brainer.
Matthew Stafford is not getting any younger and his future past this season is still in doubt. There are questions of whether Sean McVay can handle another development of a young quarterback after the Jared Goff fiasco, but Sanders would not be thrust into the starting lineup right away. The talented signal-caller would be in a great landing spot for a number of reasons outside of football but the system fit makes too much sense.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
Before the scouting combine, this seemed like a real possibility. Now, Campbell may not be available past the first 15 selections. Yet, the NFL can be weird about positional value and players like Campbell could fall down the draft order and the biggest thing the Rams are currently missing is a stout inside linebacker.
This is a "sprint to the podium" selection. Los Angeles needs a difference maker at the second level and Campbell provides the modern day prototype and skill set to thrive in Chris Shula's defense. The combination of athleticism, pass rush ability, coverage skills, and range make the former five-star recruit someone the Rams could have at the top of their draft board.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
There would be much shock among draftniks if Johnson were to fall into the later portions of the first round. This is a blue-chip talent that shouldn't fall as far as the No. 8 selection in the draft due to his outstanding coverage techniques, ball skills, and football IQ.
However, this is another player the Rams could have incredibly high on their board with the hopes of securing a terrific talent to their young secondary. The team is littered with perimeter corners but they lack a true No. 1 guy to travel with the opposing team's top wide receivers. Johnson would give Los Angeles that and more.
