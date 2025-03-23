Rams Need To Target Cornerback in the Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have done very little things wrong in free agency. They resigned the people they were supposed to and even added talent to make their team stronger. They will be one of the top contenders in the NFC next year, and they hope to take it all the way.
The Rams did everything right, every move they made was with their small Super Bowl window in mind. They are going all out and doing everything they can to empower their roster while setting themselves up to be contenders in the future as well.
This is a front office that has decided to stay aggressive and pursue another Super Bowl after winning one a couple of years ago and coming close to knocking out the current Super Bowl champions in the playoffs.
Pro Football Focus has released an article where they discuss what each team's biggest need is after free agency. The Ram's biggest need after a mostly successful free agency period is a reliable cornerback they can trust to hold it down in the backfield.
"The Rams have struggled to replace Jalen Ramsey since trading him to the Miami Dolphins two years ago. None of the cornerbacks on their roster posted a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade last season"
Though they have a defense that only looks to get better with time, they've yet to find a cornerback through the draft or free agency they could trust to hold their own against opposing teams' wide receivers.
Last year, they drafted Kamren Kinchens, and he had a successful rookie season with the team. Moving forward, they can't expect him to be able to cover everybody, and there's only so much one player could do.
This year, they have an opportunity to draft a cornerback, which could change the complexion of this defense moving forward. All of the biggest names in free agency have gone, and they already resigned Ahkello Witherspoon to come back to the team.
It seems they're content with moving forward with the people on their roster, which is a mistake because it could lead to their downfall in the playoffs. They've done everything else right, adding a lockdown defender could solidify them as legitimate threats in the NFC.
