NFL Draft: 3 Trade Back Options for the Rams
As one of the top teams in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are on the cusp of becoming one of the favorites the represent the conference in next year's Super Bowl.
General manager Les Snead will have some draft capital to work with in the NFL Draft next month but there is a sizeable gap between their first-round pick and their second overall selection.
The Rams currently have a 70-plus pick gap between No. 26 and No. 90 overall. That is a lot of time and prospects the team could miss out on, especially with a young roster that continues to churn out immediate contributors left and right.
This is why trading back is a top option for the franchise to gain more draft capital before their original third round selection.
With that in mind, let's look at some potential options for Los Angeles in a trade back scenario.
Texas offensive tackle Cameron Williams
Rob Havenstein is a quality starter at right tackle when healthy. However, he will be 33 this fall and has been dealing with nagging injuries as of late. It's time for the Rams to find his successor in this draft and as one of the best "draft and development" teams in the league, this year's tackle class is one to choose from.
Williams is a raw, yet toolsy right tackle that could be an intriguing option if Los Angeles trade back. His technique is a work-in-progress and will need time as a potential swing tackle to show more growth early in his career. Sitting behind Havenstein for a year would be terrific for his development.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe
Matthew Stafford is another veteran on the roster who the Rams must find a successor for soon. While the former No. 1 overall pick in 2009 has shown few signs of slowing down as one of the better 10 quarterbacks in the land, it's unclear what his future holds after this season. If the franchise wins it all in 2025, he could ride off into the sunset.
That would put the Rams in a predictment with the No. 32 selection in 2026, out of range for a quality signal-calling prospect. Milroe would be the developmental route if targeted in a trade back this year. His size, elite athleticism, and arm talent making him an exciting project to work with and for head coach Sean McVay, there would be no pressure to get him on the field this season.
Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson
Finding more edge rusher depth is a priority for the Rams. More so, they could use a quality pass rusher opposite of defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse. In a deep edge class, Snead wouldn't have too many concerns about landing one.
Jackson is someone that as been highlighted in a recent draft profile as a possibility for the Rams. His size, above-average length, power, and disruptiveness in the trenches are things that are currently missing opposite of Verse in the outside rush linebacker spot. This would be a quality target in a possible trade back for Los Angeles.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.