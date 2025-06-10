The Los Angeles Rams' Confidence Continues to Grow
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the best rosters in the National Football League. After suffering numerous injuries last season, which led to a dreadful start. However, the Rams turned things around down the stretch, ultimately winning the NFC West.
After falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles last postseason, Les Snead and Sean McVay were determined to enter this season with a better roster. After making solid moves in free agency and the NFL Draft, many believe the Rams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
While the likes of Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams rightfully garner most of the attention surrounding the Rams, other players on the roster will play a critical role in the Rams' success this upcoming season.
Last season, kicker Joshua Karty was one of the most dependable kickers in the league. He scored all 12 of the Rams' points in a late-season win against the San Francisco 49ers during a game the Rams needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn elaborated on how Karty's confidence has increased this offseason.
“I think that when you just talk about the confidence, he's more confident to speak up or to see what he's feeling or to say it out loud or ask questions that maybe last year he kind of just was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I'll adapt if the laces were a quarter off or if there was something, I'll adapt,’ but now it's like how do we make it better? And that was always the goal," Blackburn said.
"He's more open to speak, and I think from that group being together and them going to hang out and have dinners and different stuff like that and being around each other more, you just grow closer, and you can't help but want the best for the person beside you. I think when you first come in, you're kind of like that...(P) Ethan (Evans) and (LS) Alex (Ward) came in together and so they already had that little bit of a bond and then you're kind of like the new one coming in and how to develop that quickly and I think he did a great job of doing that and it's just carrying forward to right now."
