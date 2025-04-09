Former HC Gives Praise to Rams' Potential QB Prospect
The Los Angeles Rams have had an interesting offseason that has turned into one of the best out of all the teams in the National Football League.
The biggest move they made was bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 NFL season. At the beginning of the offseason, it seemed that the Rams and Stafford were on the verge of moving on from each other. The two sides could not come to terms on a new contract and that lead to Stafford looking to seek a trade.
But after all of that, Stafford decided it was the best to stay in Los Angeles and the Rams decide if they wanted to compete for a Super Bowl next season, they needed Stafford leading the way once again.
The two sides agree on a new deal and Stafford will be with the Rams organization for at least one more year.
Now as we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft the Rams will consider taking a quarterback for the future. They can select a quarterback to sit behind Stafford and learn from him until Stafford's time with the team is over.
One Rams potential quarterback prospect is Will Howard out of Ohio State. Howard is coming off a great final college season. Howard led his team to a National Championship.
Howard even got praised by former NFL head coach Jon Gruden and compared him to MVP quarterback Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills.
“You’re a big, dual-threat quarterback, aren’t you?” Gruden told Howard. “That’s the MVP of the league. He’s a real big dual threat.”
“How the h*** do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft?” Gruden said to Howard. “You’re like a young Josh Allen.”
"The other thing I love about you, make a note, no step throws. This might be the best thing you do at Ohio State. This is great under fire ... That is first round pick. That is big time. That is one of the big throws I have seen."
"Will Howard is obsessed with football. I just like his enthusiasm, his passion for the game. He loves it. It is contagious. I can see why he is a winner. He has the size, he has the strength, mobility, and experience, and he is a great communicator he is a quick-minded guy. He has all the talent you need. Somebody is going to be real happy on draft day."
