Key Players to Watch in Rams Season Finale vs. Cardinals

Following a shocking defeat on Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams are moving ahead for the regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals in what may very well be their last home game at SoFi Stadium of the year.

Head coach Sean McVay said after Monday's loss that all the starters will play this weekend, even with the NFC West no longer a possibility of securing. The Rams will play on the road to start the postseason, and they cannot afford another slip-up, especially against the Cardinals, who are playing with nothing to lose. With that being the case, they will need these three players to step up on Sunday--let's dive in.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback

Matthew Stafford's underwhelming performance against the Falcons may have cost him the MVP race, but it may not be over. Both he and New England Patriots signal-caller Drake Maye are having fantastic seasons, with memes coming up of Steve McNair and Peyton Manning's Co-MVP ordeal in 2005. Sunday could help improve his stock for the most important individual trophy in the league.

A strong game against the Cardinals, similar to his standout against them a few weeks ago, could continue to strengthen his case for the award and lead the Rams to a strong finish to the regular season.

Jared Verse, edge rusher

Verse had some great moments against the Falcons, including his field goal block that he picked up and took back for a score to reduce the lead to seven points. However, I thought Verse had some questionable moments against the run that must be rectified this Sunday in Inglewood.

The former first-round pick from Florida State has made tremendous strides in his second season, but there are still moments of inconsistency, even with how terrific he has shown himself to be on most weekends. Look for Verse to be a key factor this Sunday as he looks to head into the playoffs with momentum.

Kyren Williams, running back

For the third season in a row, Williams is a 1,100-yard rusher as Los Angeles's lead tailback, remaining one of the most productive running backs in the NFL in the past three seasons, including this year. Blake Corum, who has been terrific as the No. 2 runner (and the best one in my eyes), but he suffered an injury against the Falcons and his status is up in the air.

This means we'll be getting a heavier workload for Williams in Week 18. McVay has shown a tendency to lean on Williams significantly in the past, so expect more of the same this weekend as the Rams look to gather momentum as a road opponent in the postseason.

