Rams Announce Big Move For Star Defender Quentin Lake

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have done right by team captain Quentin Lake, extending the star safety less than a week before the end of the regular season. The Rams and Lake have agreed to a three-year extension, that ties him to the team until the 2028 season.

This is the third three-year deal offered to a player on the Rams who was set to become a free agent after the season. The Rams also extended Kyren Williams and Nate Landman earlier this year. Details regarding the value of the deal have yet to be released.

Why Lake Was Extended

Leadership and execution. Lake is one of the best defenders on the Rams and a premier tactician in the NFL. One of the few safeties in the league who is able to play every snap, Lake is also a former defensive signal-caller and has coordinated the Rams' secondary, playing a pivotal role in their alignment.

After Lake went out with an elbow injury, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about replacing Lake's leadership. He made it clear that it is an impossible task and thus, the Rams were more than willing to pay the man who leads from the front.

“No, you don't replace it," stated McVay. "Here’s the thing, you have to be able to figure out how to put guys in successful situations. You don't replace a Quentin Lake. He's so valuable for so many reasons with what he can do, with who he is as a human, with the way that he elevates and leads. He's a glue guy for us. If he is out, that's obviously a big loss and we love him but we'll have to figure out what is the next best thing for us to be able to do."

I think it would be insincere to think that you're going to ask somebody to do the things that he's capable of. It's what makes him so special. I do have a lot of confidence in the other guys and what we'll be able to figure out to try to ultimately have our defense continue to play at a high level if he is going to miss some time.”

The Rams were 8-2 before Lake started missing games. The Rams are 3-3 since with Nate Landman's production being rudeced due to him playing a different role than the one that fits his strong suit.

Now the Rams have their two hunters ready to roll and with Lake returning for the playoffs, he is able to play freely, knowing his NFL future is secure.

