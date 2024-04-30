Former Rams Center Joins AFC North Contender As Free Agent
Former Los Angeles Rams center and Super Bowl champion Brian Allen has found a new home.
Allen has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns and will head to the Midwest.
Noah Weiskopf of 247Sports' The Orange and Brown Report shared the news via Twitter:
The Rams released Allen in late February.
The 28-year-old was the Rams' fourth-round pick in 2018 and spent his first six seasons in Los Angeles. He started in 32 of his 50 regular season games and missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.
In the Super Bowl season, he started in 16 of 17 games and every postseason game. After the Super Bowl year, L.A. signed him to a three-year extension, but that contract quickly turned on them. In 2022, Allen dealt with knee and thumb injuries that kept him out for most of the year. Because of this, he ultimately lost his spot to Coleman Shelton in 2023.
The Rams will have Steve Avila, their rookie sensation and 2023 second-round pick, handle the center position moving forward. Avila will move from guard to center.
