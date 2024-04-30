New Rams Draft Pick Wants To Be Schooled By "Professor" Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams selected 10 players they hope will be game-changers for the team for years to come last week. L.A. had a very successful draft on paper, and we'll see how things pan out.
L.A.'s focus was primarily defense. However, they collected some offensive talent, including wide receiver Jordan Whittington from Texas. The Rams selected Whittington in the sixth round with the No. 213 overall pick. It's unsure what type of role he'll play for the Rams, but he's ready to soak up all the knowledge he can, especially from All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.
Whittington said he's excited to learn from the master, per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com.
"I'm a student of the game, and Cooper Kupp I feel like is a professor," Whittington said. "So I want to get to that level."
If there's a player you want to learn from at the wide receiver position, it is Kupp. In seven NFL seasons, Kupp is one of the most accomplished players in the league. He's a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Pro Bowler First-team All-Pro, and one of the game's most polished route runners.
Whittington may be a long shot to make the team, but if he can show he belongs in the league full of men and learn a thing or two from Kupp, he'll have a shot. Nobody knew about last year's fifth-round pick, Puka Nacua, but he worked his way to the top, and his 2023 season turned into possibly the best rookie wide receiver season we've ever seen.
The 23-year-old is no stranger to joining established and competitive wide receiver rooms, and he's looking forward to the challenge.
"I think that just pulled everybody up," Whittington said. "Just doing that at the next level, it's more important what you do off the field, what you do in practice, outside of the game, in the film room. I'm looking forward to just taking advantage of all the extra time I have, getting up on people and competing."
