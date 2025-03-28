How the Rams Won Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams wasted no time starting the process of improving its roster this offseason. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, the Rams' front office was determined to improve their roster this offseason, to take the next step this upcoming season.
Los Angeles may have made the signing of the offseason, by adding wide receiver Davante Adams. However, the Rams' moves in totality prove general manager Les Snead knows what he is doing and will do what takes to assemble a Super Bowl-contending roster.
Thomas Valentine from Pro Football Focus analyzed each team's offseason moves and decided whether or not those teams improved. After the many moves the Rams made this offseason, Valentine believes the Rams undoubtedly improved after making a few notable additions.
"The Rams were right to lock up Alaric Jackson, who earned a 78.4 grade in 2024, on a three-year deal, keeping their starting left tackle in the building, and adding Poona Ford and Davante Adams brings in two starters at their respective positions with a lot to give. Adams replaces Kupp in the offense while bringing more of an outside receiver skillset to the offense, and Ford earned an 85.3 grade with the Chargers in 2024, his best grade since his rookie season," Valentine said.
Valentine noted that the Rams made a few bigger signings. However, they also made a few signings they may be overlooked by many, yet productive. Still, the Rams' strong offseason is expected to make them one of the best teams in the entire league heading into next season.
"Bringing Coleman Shelton back to the team gives the offensive line a capable spot starter behind Beaux Limmer, and Nate Landman earned a 73.9 grade against the run in 2024 with the Falcons. Most importantly, the Rams restructured Matt Stafford’s contract, keeping the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the building," Valentine said.
The Rams are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the NFL. Yet just like they are trying to get better, so is every other team in the league. Snead, Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams must first continue adding pieces to the roster, then put it altogether on the field on game day.
