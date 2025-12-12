Rams Star Puka Nacua Explains the Source of His Motivation

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will need their stars to perform on Sunday as a victory over the Detroit Lions would clinch a playoff spot. That would make three straight years of playoff appearances, solidifying the Rams' rebuild after 2022 as one of the best in NFL history, in consideration for the resources they had to work with at the time.

Two players who have exemplified the new look of the Los Angeles Rams are Puka Nacua and Jared Verse. Both men, drafted in 2023 and 2024 respectively, have been record-breaking, award-winning superstars who have powered their sides of the ball to new heights.

In what could be a defining ten days for the organization, both Nacua and Verse spoke to reporters, commenting on their opponent, their growth, and their outlook on the season.

Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below

Nacua on LeBron James

Nacua has cited Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James as an inspiring figure for him in the past with Nacua revealing he watched James' highlights from his most legendary moment.

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) beats San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) to a rebound during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I actually went through the whole 2016 finals run," stated Nacua. "The NBA has the full Game 1 highlights. I watched the heartbreak of Game 1 through 4 or 5, whatever it was. Then I watched Lebron drop 42 and I was like, ‘Man, what a performance.’ Then, he [Kyrie Irving] goes for 40, too. I was like, ‘All right.’ Right before we went out there, I was probably at the first half of Game 7. There were a couple Kyrie transition baskets where I'm like, ‘Oh, if I could do that, that would be a great Sunday.’”

Nacua on his Inspirations

Nacua spoke on his further inspirations, stating his football-loving family has always served as a standard for him.

“I think of the football staples that I've had in my life," stated Nacua. "Being the first sport I played as a young kid, I know there's a point in my career where watching my brother's highlights was a pregame routine for me."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"If I'm ever feeling like I'm not connected with them or some of my brothers missed the family FaceTime in the morning, they'll get thrown on the highlight tape. I know my dad always used to show me Lawrence Taylor and Walter Payton highlights to show some of the physicality. Some of those guys are getting hit back in the day and you're like, ‘Wow, that one would put me out for a couple weeks.’ It gives me motivation like, ‘Man, I could go out there and hit somebody.’”

