The Rams Will Need Another Big Performance From Top Rookie

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, and a large reason for that is their mix of veteran and younger players. In their dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals, some of their younger players broke out and established themselves as players to look out for in the future.

Blake Corum put his name on the map with a signature performance, but he isn't the only one. Josaiah Stewart had one of the best games in his young career, as he continues to play past his third-round selection. They're going to need another big game out of him, as linebackers will play a huge part in their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions .

Rookie of the Week

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jim Wyman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he compiled a list of the top rookie performers in Week 14. Stewart made the list, posting an impressive PFF score of 83.5. Bryon Young's availability for Week 15 continues to remain in question, and it'll be huge for the Rams defense if he can step up in his place.

"After a shaky outing against the Panthers, the Rams got back on track with a big win over the Cardinals. Stewart was particularly dominant, especially as a pass rusher. He recorded three pressures with three additional pass-rush wins on 17 such snaps for a 29.4% win rate and a career-high 82.7 PFF pass-rush grade", said Wyman.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What makes Stewart stand out is his versatility. On the defensive line, he has the advantage of playing alongside Poona Ford and Jared Verse. Both of these players occupy so much attention and space that it opens up the door for Stewart on a 1-on-1 opportunity.

If Young won't be able to play, I expect them to move him primarily to linebacker. That shouldn't be a problem for Stewart, as he's been effective there as well. His speed running downhill to pressure the quarterback is something to marvel at, and he can hold up in coverage as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Lions love to run the ball on offense, and this is as close to a must-win game for them. They're going to pound the rock, and Stewart is essential in stopping that. He's going to have to come crashing down on their offensive line when they set up to run the ball, and he also has to have the control not to fall for any jump cuts in the open field.

