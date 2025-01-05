Is Rams' McVay Making Right Call By Sitting Starters?
The Los Angeles Rams head into the final week of the regular season with a 10-6 record. With a win over NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams will lock up the No. 3 seed. A loss can possibly see the Rams down one spot to No. 4. Head coach Sean McVay will elect to sit out his starters to get them much needed rest before the NFL playoffs.
This is nothing new for McVay. We have seen him rest his starters is multiple occasions where his teams have clinched a playoff spot before the last week of the season. The Rams bye week came early in the season and resting their starters and not risking any injuries make sense for the players. Will this decision come back to haunt the Rams?
"Because of the Rams specifically in what they are dealing with right now, I think it is wise," said NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager. "I think you would rather play the loser of those two teams [Lions or Vikings] and get these guys rested than worry about seedings and say we can play the Commanders team instead of playing the Lions or the Vikings."
"Let me share this, Kyren Williams most carries in the NFL this year, rest him. Cooper Kupp has been invisible the last few weeks, he might be hitting that point where the tank is empty, rest him. Pukas Nacua, every time he plays, is like a collision closure. You never know if he can get hurt in this game, rest him. I remember last year wide receiver AJ Brown got hurt in a Week 18 game ... McVay I usually do not question these things, but I can understand if somebody is like "Why would you even give yourself the opportunity to play the Lions or the Vikings." I get that. That said, I think their rest is more important with the way the Rams offense has played the last few weeks."
They have proven they can play with the best teams in the NFL. McVay has believed in his guys all season and it will be no different this Sunday when he has his backups in to play. The Rams will host a playoff game in the Wild Card round.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE