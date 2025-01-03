REPORT: Rams vs. Seahawks is More Important Than It Seems
There was a chance the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks would determine the winner of the NFC West. However, after beating the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of Week 17's games were finished, the Rams were division champions.
It was a long road for to the playoffs for the Rams after starting the season 1-4, including a 31-point blowout loss to the Cardinals in Week 2. The Rams battled through numerous injuries to some of their most critical players on both sides the ball over the first few weeks of the season.
Los Angeles also featured one of the youngest defenses in the National Football League this season. However, after successful draft haul in the most recent NFL Draft, the young Rams' defense evolved into one of the team's strengths throughout the course of the season.
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports recently ranked the importance of a few of Sunday's matchups with some teams' playoff futures already decided and others still up in the air. The Rams are officially headed to the playoffs and the Seahawks are not.
For this reason, Kerr ranked the matchup between the two teams as one of the least important of all of Week 18's matchups. Out of the 11 games Kerr ranked in order of importance, Kerr ranked Sunday's matchup between the Rams and Seahawks as the second-least important game.
"The Rams have won the NFC West and the Seahawks are eliminated from the playoffs, but the Rams still can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win," Kerr said. "Los Angeles plans to rest its starters against Seattle and could fall to No. 4 with a loss and a Tampa Bay win. "
Sunday's game may not impact either team all that much, as their postseason fates have already been determined. Still, the players on the field have plenty to play for, as many of the Rams players on Sunday will be players who do not normally play much.
The Rams must take their matchup against the Seahawks seriously before moving on to post season play. While it may seem there is not much to play for, many would disagree.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE