Rams Looking to Make Goff's Return to LA Unpleasant
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason had already been intriguing. They had made several roster moves that made them one of the best teams in the National Football League. Still, things got more interesting for Los Angeles and every team in the league after the season's schedule was released.
The Rams are set to face the Detroit Lions again this upcoming season, pitting Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff against their former team. This has become one of the better matchups in the league since the Rams and Lions swapped quarterbacks.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus ranked each of the season's revenge game. He ranked the Rams' matchup against the Lions as the 10th-best rivalry game of the season.
"The Lions and Rams have encountered one another quite a bit in the past two seasons, squaring off in the 2023 NFC wild-card round and in an overtime thriller to begin the 2024 season. But this matchup is distinct in representing Jared Goff’s second return to Los Angeles after elevating Detroit to contender status," Locker said.
"As the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, Goff played only five seasons with the Rams, catalyzing the team’s run to Super Bowl 53 but accumulating a 78.1 PFF passing grade that ranked only 18th among 29 qualified quarterbacks from 2016-20. Consequently, the Rams executed a league-changing trade, sending Goff to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford, who has fared better since becoming a Ram (86.5 PFF passing grade)," Locker said.
"Goff has rounded into form with the Lions, posting an 80.1 PFF passing grade since going to Detroit and galvanizing the team’s turnaround. Now, he’ll return to his old city for the second time with much more confidence, looking for a better result than a loss in 2021."
The Rams' decision to move on from Goff was the right decision for both sides, even though McVay is on record as saying he wishes he had gone about it differently. Still, the trade between the Rams and Lions is one of the best trades in NFL history, as both teams won in their way.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Lions' game when you go out and find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Go on and also make sure you follow along on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now and you will find all of our stories on the Lions game and more.