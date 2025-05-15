Rams' MNF Game Against the Falcons Will be Noteworthy
The Los Angeles Rams have had a productive offseason. They will soon take the field and begin their quest for another Super Bowl appearance on the backend of quarterback Matthew Stafford's storied career. The Rams have added enough talent to expect a successful season.
Los Angeles is slated to appear in multiple prime-time games this season, as they will likely be among the top teams in the National Football League. The Rams usually play well when the lights are the brightest, and they will have plenty of chances to do so.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently ranked each of the season's Monday Night Football games. He ranked the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons as the 14th-best MNF game of the season.
"Former Georgia Bulldog and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to Georgia, and this matchup serves as a pupil vs. a master showdown as well. Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson spent his first five seasons as an NFL coach working as an assistant on Rams head coach Sean McVay's staff before taking the OC gig on former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' Falcons staff," Podell said.
"Both teams are equipped with some explosive playmakers, with the Rams rolling out a big three of Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams, Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua, and new Los Angeles All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Atlanta counters with Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson, former first-round pick wide receiver Drake London, and former first-round pick tight end Kyle Pitts. This could be a fun duel in Atlanta."
This game likely would have been ranked higher had it been earlier in the season. However, by the time this game rolls around, the Falcons may be out of playoff contention, making it less interesting to watch.
Still, no matter what the Falcons' record is, this game will matter to the Rams, as it will help determine what first-round pick the Falcons land, which the Rams now own after their draft night trade a few weeks ago.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Falcons' game when you go out and find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Go on and also make sure you follow along on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now and you will find all of our stories on the Falcons game and more.