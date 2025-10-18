Where Rams’ Elite Unit Ranks
The Los Angeles Rams are having a good season so far. But they know that they can be better and want to improve on the things they have not done well. The Rams are all in this season and they are going to be one of the top contenders in the NFC. When they are at their best, it is hard to beat this team. That is one thing that this team is looking for still. The consistency has not been there for this team. That has to change. A long time to go, and they will have time to fix it.
One thing that has been great for the Rams has been their defense. They have been better than they were a season ago. That is one thing that they wanted to do coming into this season. A lot of credit has to go to defensive coordinator Chris Shula and the rest of the defensive coaching staff. They have put their players in the best position to be successful. They also have every player ready when their number is called; they do not miss a beat.
The best group for this defense has been their defensive line. The Rams front four has been one of the best in the NFL.
Rams DL Ranking
PFF recently released its defensive line ranking heading into Week 7. They have the Rams ranked at No. 2 with a grade of 86.5. Their top-rated player is Jared Verse.
Most Run Stops: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams continue to lead the NFL in run stops, racking up 56 through six weeks — six more than the Titans and Ravens.
Byron Young and Jared Verse pace the unit with 12 each, while Poona Ford and Tyler Davis follow with 11 and nine, respectively. In Week 6, Ford led the team with three run stops, and rookie Josaiah Stewart added two on just nine run-defense snaps. The Rams rank fourth in overall run-defense grade, driven by a league-high positive grade rate.
If the Rams could keep this up, they would only be going to get better. When they have both sides of the ball playing good football, this is the best team in the NFL. A long way to go, but the Rams are a top contender to win it all.
