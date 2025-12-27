Rams Chris Shula Details Friendship With Falcons' Raheem Morris

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week 17 preparations from SoFi Stadium on Friday, after taking off for Christmas. The Rams practiced on their home field on Friday and Wednesday due to heavy rains affective the Southern California region.

From their protected fortress, the Rams conducted their weekly press conferences with Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Ben Kotwica, and Byron Young addressing the media before practice while Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke after.

During his presser, Shula spoke about his relationship with Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. Both men won Super Bowl LVI together as members of the Rams, with Morris being the team's defensive coordinator and Shula being an assistant.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon shake hands following a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Shula describes Morris as a close friend, stating he mirrors a lot of his process for a game week in the way Morris did with the Rams. Listen to his full statement below.

Before this week, Shula detailed the mentality of his unit and the process he'll use to combat Morris' offensive unit, ran by former Rams' offensive assistant Zac Robinson.

Defensive Mentality

The Rams, regardless of their status as players, have bought into the 1/11 mindset, understanding that they're a crucial part in the total machine, with the machine being unable to work properly if everyone doesn't do their job.

It is in that mindset that the Rams have induced many teams into throwing the football in disadvantageous circumstances.

“We talk about it all the time, you have to earn the right to rush the passer," stated Shula. "We love all these blitzes and this cool stuff we get to do like these cool fronts and coverages and stuff that we can do, but if you don't get them into passing situations, then you're never going to be able to do it."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Run defense is 11 as one. It's doing your part within the framework of the defense. Those guys take ownership and accountability to do that. They know if they do their part, we're going to earn the right to rush.”

The Green Light

With that being said, the Rams are so bought into defending the run and maintaining their structure that they curtail their aggression in attacking the passer in order to not get beat on the ground. This is where Shula gives his guys the green light to attack, something Shula spoke on.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“The second half, I think our guys just made plays and executed," stated Shula. "That's really all it was. It wasn't anything crazy that we did as far as scheme wise. I think a lot of the stuff in the first half was great players on their side, great schemes and great players making plays. We just talked about being one of 11, doing your job and hitting your shot. If you get a tip, go for it. I think that’s what [Defensive End] Kobie's [Turner] referring to [in his postgame comments].”

Shula let's his players make plays. That's the simple genius to his success. A genius put forth by the man who shut down the Bengals to win the Rams' first title in Los Angeles.

