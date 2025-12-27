Rams' Byron Young Speaks on First Career Pro Bowl Selection

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week 17 preparations from SoFi Stadium on Friday, after taking off for Christmas. The Rams practiced on their home field on Friday and Wednesday due to heavy rains affective the Southern California region.

From their protected fortress, the Rams conducted their weekly press conferences with Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Ben Kotwica, and Byron Young addressing the media before practice while Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke after.

During his presser, Young spoke on his Pro Bowl selection, his friendship with Jared Verse, and his progress as a player in the NFL.

Watch Byron Young's Full Press Conference Below

True Leaders

As mentioned, Young spoke about his relationship with Jared Verse and what that looks like from a personal and professional perspective. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula recently spoke about the duo and what they have meant to his defense.

“They do it in their own way," stated Shula. "Verse is really leading, at this point, by practicing as hard as possible. You can see it. He is running on Thursday and saying no loafing. He's making sure everybody gets out of the stack, running to the ball. Those guys are engaged in the meeting room. When you're in that meeting room with Joe, it's a lot of open discussion. ‘I would play this block like this. I would play it like this."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I would align like this.’ There are a lot of different things like that. It's a ton of interaction and those guys have just been awesome. Those guys learned from [Former Rams’ Defensive End Michael] Hoecht last year and now they're taking the next step.”

The Rams' Brotherhood

Michael Hoecht, like many others, have set the standards for the linebacker room, a standard that Verse and Young keep alive. It is in that relentless pursuit powered by selfless intent, that Verse and Young were named Pro Bowlers in 2025.

“I would say like brothers," stated Shula." They fight and pick on each other, but they love each other at the end of the day. I think they really respect each other. They really respect each other's games. I think they're unselfish and they like to see each other have success. It's been pretty cool to see the growth.”

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now that Young is a leader, the standards of the room have now translated to rookie Josaiah Stewart as with Young taking over for Hoecht, Stewart is now on the same developmental track that Young used to league-wide success.

“All the time," replied Shula. "He's a guy that can apply stuff very quickly from the meeting room to the field. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] gives those guys a lot of freedom within the framework of our calls. When they understand the intent of the call, they can put their own spin on it and you can see ‘BY’ [Byron Young] and Verse taking him under their wing. Those guys are picking on him a lot more now so that's how you know. Verse is always making fun of him so that's how you know they love him. They've really taken a mentorship role. It's pretty cool to see those two. They've played a lot of snaps and even though Verse and ‘BY’ are young players, they're veterans at this point.”

