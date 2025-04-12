Which Rams Defensive Lineman Can Take Step Next Season?
One of the benefits of having a young roster like the Los Angeles Rams is that any of these first, second, or third-year starters that are just growing into their ceiling as a professional football player could emerge as key components to their respective position and side of the ball. For the Rams, it's their defense that is bustling with raw talent on all three levels.
The Rams emerged as a team to contend with for the 2025 season and beyond as their Super Bowl window has re-emerged. Their deep playoff run last year was aided by the growth of a defense that had several key starters in their first seasons in the NFL such as Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, and Kamren Kinchens.
Fiske leads an interior defensive line that features two players entering their second and first seasons in the league, respectively, in Kobie Turner and Tyler Davis. Both players are expected to have fairly key roles up front. Turner is currently projected as the starting base end in Los Angeles' odd front while Davis will rotate in at nose tackle with veteran Poona Ford.
Turner has emerged as arguably the best pass rusher on the team, and he's reduced inside as an interior player. He has nine and eight sacks, respectively, in his first two seasons, maintaining consistent production while also putting on tape as a penetrator and disruptor in the run and passing games.
Fiske is still emerging as a quality lineman who plays like a pinball with how he attacks opposing blockers. He finished his rookie campaign with a team-leading 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with room to grow and reach his ceiling despite being an older prospect coming out of Florida State.
That leaves Davis, the former Clemson Tiger standout whose size and inconsistencies late in his college career had him falling to sixth round in last year's draft. With Bobby Brown III off to Carolina and Ford on the roster for three more seasons, Davis will have to work to get himself into the lineup more consistently in 2025.
Fiske may seem like the obvious choice for emergence in 2025 considering his rookie campaign. However, Turner offers a higher ceiling and production possibilities. With 17 sacks in his first two years combined, he is ready to emerge as one of the better interior defensive linemen the league has to offer, and it would not come as a surprise if he were to lead the Rams in sacks this season, even with Verse as an edge rusher.
Turner and Fiske will make up a strong defensive line while Davis will be a key rotational piece at both the 4i and 0/1-technique. Overall, the Rams are in a terrific spot with the years of control of their defensive front overall.
