Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth Pushes For New Award
Unlike college football, the NFL does not recognize the work of offensive linemen with yearly awards. Sure, offensive linemen can be named All-Pros and/ or Pro Bowlers but there is no individual award for offensive linemen or the offensive line.
Rams legend Andrew Whitworth wants to change that.
"Andrew Whitworth, a retired four-time Pro Bowler who's now part of the Prime Video Thursday Night Football crew, believes it's time for the highest level of the game to recognize offensive linemen at year's end."
"For an offensive lineman, just because you play in a group, the reality on most plays is that it's one on one," Whitworth, a two-time All-Pro, told the L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer recently.
"Having an award like this would let an individual stand up there as the best of the best. Every young kid in high school that may be teetering as to whether he wants to be an offensive lineman or not can say, 'Wow, look at [the San Francisco 49ers'] Trent Williams. Look at [the Philadelphia Eagles'] Lane Johnson.' It's an inspiration to want to be great."
Whitworth is right. Trent Williams was once regarded as the best player in football. How is there no award to recognize that level of dominance in a league full of the most dominant football players in the world?
Not only should there be an offensive lineman award, there should also be an award for the best offensive line, and while we are at it, the best defensive line. Football is won and lost at the line of scrimmage, so to not have any award to recognize those who push their team towards victory is a disservice to the game.
"Much as he did during a sterling 16-season career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Whitworth is looking to pave the way for the inclusion of the "Shield Award" -- a working title, per Farmer -- that would recognize the best offensive lineman each season."
Whitworth's dream should come true within the next 12 months. It's the right thing to do, and it shines a positive light on a position that emphasizes teamwork, hard work, and sacrifice.
