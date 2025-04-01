Rams GM Les Snead Reveals Starting Center
The Los Angeles Rams have had another busy offseason, and it was no different with their free agency signings as well. The Rams were one of the most active teams and did not sit back and wait to see what was left of players they could pick up. The Rams' front office was active once again and knew what they wanted to do to get their team better for 2025.
The Rams know what type of team they have and how close they were to making another run to the Super Bowl last season, an effort that came up short. So this offseason, they started to fill up the missing pieces that will help them be one of the top contenders heading into next season.
One addition the Rams made was bringing back a familiar face to boost their offensive line. The Rams brought back offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. Shelton came back to Los Angeles after playing one season with the Chicago Bears last season. Shelton was the starting center for the Rams before he took off last season.
Now that he his back with the Rams, general manager Les Snead made it clear that Shelton is going to be the starter next season. That is after rookie Beaux Limmer took over late last season at the center position and played well for the team even in the playoffs.
"What we missed with Coleman when he left was that ability to communicate to all of our young OL, and maybe even our veterans," said Snead via the Rams website.
"Hey, maybe (in) an audible situation, maybe when things change, and being able to handle that in the moment, it was very vital. Beaux Limmer did an unbelievable job evolving into becoming the starting center, but I've often said he was a freshman and working amongst a bunch of PHD's. So there was an element where you missed, not necessarily in what he was doing, but in what the center does for other people."
We will have to wait and see if this move by the Rams is the right one. We know that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is comfortable with both centers. But to start the season, it will be Shelton.
