Why Rams Kobie Turner Will Have Aaron Donald-like Ascension

While no player will ever be able to impact a game or produce at the level Aaron Donald did during his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Rams, one of his understudies is set to emulate his rapid rise into stardom as Kobie Turner is hitting his peak.

After a strong 2025, Turner's 2026 season is set to be his best as the weapons around him are set to improve in a variet of ways.

Turner Continues To Lead From The Front

As a defensive lineman and a captain, Turner sets the standards and the tempo for the unit. His ability to lead and perform has gained him acclaim.

Pro Football Focus ranked Turner as the 58th best player in the NFL, naming him and Poona Ford at 58 and 59, praising their work rate and overall effectiveness.

"Turner was the perfect partner for Poona Ford, given that he excelled as a pass rusher. His 69 pressures in the regular season and playoffs were tied for the second most at the position, and his 80.3 PFF overall grade ranked fifth at the position."

PFF also spoke highly of Ford.

"Ford earned an 86.0 PFF overall grade in 2025 (fourth best among interior defenders), his second straight season with an 85.0-plus figure. Along with being one of the best interior defenders against the run, where his 78.6 PFF grade ranked fourth best at the position, he put together his most productive season as a pass rusher, logging 34 pressures in the regular season and playoffs."

Why Turner Is Set to Ascend

The Rams' pass rush would have success throughout the season but their defensive operation got decoded by the time the franchise made it to the playoffs, leading to quicker passes from the opposition.

With the expected investments the Rams are set to make on defense as well as the various strategues those players could bring next season, Turner should have the time to have a bigger impact in the pass game, especially if opposing teams continue to pass out of their usual run looks.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke highly of Turner throughout the season,

“He’s a stud," stated Shula. "You saw that one, obviously that huge sack on the… I think it was a second-and-10 and he just closes. He's a finisher. We’ve said that since his rookie year and why he’s had the numbers that he's had. He's always been able to work edges. It's like one of those guys, we say it all the time, he doesn't have a lot of bad plays, very few bad plays. He's consistent. Every single time you better account for him and if you're not on it, if you settle up a little bit, then he's going to beat you. If he gets a chance, he's going to finish.”

Expect Shula to manufacture more chances for Turner in 2026 and with over nine figures in a potential extension on the line, Turner should break through with devastating, Aaron-Donald-like effect.

