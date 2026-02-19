How Rams' Decision To Sign Poona Ford Continues to Pay Off

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a bold move to sign Poona Ford after the nose tackle had a breakthrough season with the Chargers in 2024. Ford, a force up front, continued to have excellent form in 2025 as his work changed the narrative on the Rams' defense.

Ford Had A Fantastic Debut Season

Pro Football Focus ranked Ford as their 59th best player in football, praising his skills on the inside as well as his improvements with rushing the passer.

"Ford earned an 86.0 PFF overall grade in 2025 (fourth best among interior defenders), his second straight season with an 85.0-plus figure," stated PFF. "Along with being one of the best interior defenders against the run, where his 78.6 PFF grade ranked fourth best at the position, he put together his most productive season as a pass rusher, logging 34 pressures in the regular season and playoffs."

The Rams ' top leaders praised Ford's work throughout the season.

Sean McVay

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked during the season about what Ford adds to the team as a player and leader.

“Just really all those things," stated McVay. "I mean the production on early downs. He could certainly rush. I don't think he's limited in only being an early down player. I think [Run Game Coordinator/ Defensive Line Coach] Giff Smith does such a great job of developing the whole player. He’s got just a great competitiveness when you watch him. The way that he competes snap in and snap out becomes contagious for the rest of the guys. He fits in perfectly with that group. I love everything about Poona [Ford].”

Chris Shula

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula gave his perspective on Ford and what he adds to the defense.

“He’s a dominant run player," stated Shula. "He's just a great player, that's really what he is. He's quiet in group settings and stuff like that, but I think if you ask those guys in that room or the guys on the defense that get to know him, he's got a great personality. He loves football. He plays really hard and he's brought a great veteran presence to that room. He's been better than we could have ever imagined. He been excellent so far.”

Shula used Ford in a variety of roles but his work on the inside drastically improved the Rams' run defense, as well as their overall ability to control the line of scrimmage.

