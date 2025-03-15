Coleman Shelton Reflects on Rams Reunion
The Los Angeles Rams have had another busy offseason, and it was no different when free agency started this week. The Rams were one of the most active teams and did not sit back and wait to see what was left of players they could pick up.
The Rams know what type of team they have and how close they were to making another run to the Super Bowl last season, an effort that came up short. So this offseason, they started to fill up the missing pieces that will help them be one of the top contenders heading into next season.
One addition the Rams made was bringing back a familiar face to boost their offensive line. The Rams brought back offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. Shelton came back to Los Angeles after playing one season with the Chicago Bears last season.
"It feels great. I am very happy to be back," said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. "Being from Los Angeles, that close to family so we are very excited to be home."
Shelton brings a good presence to the Rams' offensive line. He knows how head coach Sean McVay runs his offense, and he helps the rest of the offensive line.
"You know it kind of just has how free agency progresses. You know, you never really know where you are going to start, and then as things progress, you get a feel of more teams and stuff like that and this one you know just started happening and I was you know excited to get back here."
"I was definitely excited you know as I learned from free agency you do not really want to put too much hope into one thing, you kind of want to go with the flow and see it progresses. So, you know I was definitely you know excited about it and you know I am really happy to be here."
Shelton also talked about what he sees from the Rams offensive line.
"I am excited to get going. You know, I know a lot of the guys, and then there is a couple of new guys last year who I will get to know and I am excited to meet them and kind of just get ready to get after it and hit the grown running and be in familiar faces."
