The Rams' Draft Pick with the Most Value
The Los Angeles Rams entered the NFL Draft with one of the best rosters in the National Football League. However, even their talented roster still had holes that needed to be addressed in the draft. Still, the Rams traded their first round pick to acquire an additional one next season.
Los Angeles put together another solid draft class of talented players. They did so without overeaching on players and while adding another first round pick in next year's draft. It is hard not to like what the Rams did this offseason, and in the draft.
The Rams addressed several other needs in the draft, including at tight end and along their defensive line. Still, Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead quietly may have added a quality piece to their defense at an affordable cost.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic believes the Rams selecting linebacker Chris Paul Jr with the 172nd overall pick in the draft was the draft pick with the best value for the Rams.
Rodrigue noted the fact that Paul could solidify a significant need for the Rams.
"Yes, the Rams traded up for Paul at inside linebacker, a position they have devalued over the last several years, but he should be on an eventual starter’s track when he arrives in Los Angeles,"
Rodrigue said.
They waited for a personality and effort fit (alongside consistent tackling ability) and didn’t reach on the position despite entering the draft knowing it was a need. Paul is the first inside linebacker drafted by the Rams since they picked Ernest Jones in the third round in 2021."
After an impressive offseason, the Rams are undoubtedly on the right track. Still, it will take more than just a talented roster for the Rams to have the type of success they hope to have this upcoming season. Plenty of teams have looked good on paper to start the season, only to falter.
Los Angeles is on the cusp of a solid regular season. It will be up to Sean McVay and company to get the job done.
Please let us know your thoughts on this season and Paul's outlook when you go out and find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Go on and also make sure you follow along on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI right now and you will find all of our stories on Paul's outlook this season!