Selecting a Los Angeles Rams Flag Football Team
The 2028 Olympics will have flag football as a competition, and the NFL has voted unanimously to allow its players to participate in the inaugural event that will take place in Los Angeles.
In that spirit of the ten-player sport, here is my all-time Los Angeles Rams flag football team. Only players who played for the Rams during the franchise's time in Los Angeles will count. A separate list for the legends of St. Louis will be created.
For this, we're only counting players who have played at least two full seasons for the team so no Von Miller or Odell Beckham Jr.
Building All-Time Los Angeles Rams Flag Football Team
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford
Does anything more need to be said? Stafford is a Super Bowl champion with a rocket arm and experience running a spread offense.
Running Back: Todd Gurley
In flag football, running backs need to be able to catch and make people miss instead of running through them. Thus Gurley gets the nod over Eric Dickerson.
Wide receiver: Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch
Hirsch was Tavon Austin before Tavon Austin. He could catch, run, elude defenders, and despite his odd running style, Hirsch got the ball in the endzone.
Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp
The Rams have two triple crown winners in Hirsch and Kupp. Kupp has hands, feet, and is the master at exploiting zone coverage. What more could you want?
Wide receiver: Puka Nacua
Nacua's physicality and ability to make diving catches with ease make him another easy selection.
Edge: Aaron Donald
Donald is technically a defensive tackle, but like Reggie White, Donald could be moved all over the line of scrimmage and remain effective. Plus we're not leaving out Aaron Donald.
Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey
Shutdown corner and now with no helmet, perhaps we can lip read when he's talking smack.
Cornerback: Dick "Night Train" Lane
The derailer, Night Train Lane set the NFL record for single-season interceptions as a rookie.
Safety: Nolan Cromwell
Three-time First Team All-Pro, Four-time Pro Bowler, and a Three-time State Champion in track so he can cover ground quickly. He also played quarterback in college.
Safety: Eric Weddle
While Weddle only spent his twilight years with the Rams, he was excellent, and for a guy who got up off his couch to help the Rams win a Super Bowl, he's got flag football covered.
