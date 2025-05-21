Where Does Rams' Matthew Stafford Land in QB Rankings?
The Los Angeles Rams may not have had the best season in 2024, but it could have gone off the rails quickly if not for Matthew Stafford. Despite a somewhat down year statistically due to various injuries and fatigue as a result of said injuries, Stafford shined when it counted.
Thus, Pro Football Focus' John Kosko ranked Stafford as the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, listing him as a tier two passer or a "High-End Starter."
"Stafford isn’t coming off his best season — his 74.7 overall grade in 2024 reflects that — but what keeps him in this upper tier is his complete command of the Rams offense," wrote Kosko. "Despite playing behind a shaky offensive line and losing multiple top weapons to injury, he was still a drive away from knocking off the eventual Super Bowl champions in the divisional round. When Stafford is locked in, he is as good as anyone in football."
For reference, in tier two, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was fifth, Washington Commanders' and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels was sixth, and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was eighth.
These rankings are obviously subjective and up to interpretation but it appears that PFF is putting heavy stock into duel-threat quarterbacks and players with a long-term career trajectory.
Unlike Hurts and Daniels, Stafford can't run and is on the back half of his career.
Here's what PFF said regarding their grading criteria.
"Here are PFF’s quarterback rankings heading into the new season, based on a combination of recent performance and career trajectory. As expected, this list kicks off with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion owns the highest PFF grade of any quarterback since he entered the league, but here’s the twist: over the past three seasons, that top spot hasn’t been quite as uncontested, as Mahomes ranks behind Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in PFF grade since 2022. And that means that the gap between him and the chasing pack is the narrowest it has ever been"
While we can debate all day about the rankings, the truth is a simple as this. The margins separating tier one from tier two are razor thin. With his stats, if Stafford makes a deep playoff run, he's going to tier one. Can't discount success and championships.
