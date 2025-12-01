3 Startling Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Pitfall Against Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams were well on their way to earning the title as the top contender in the 2025 NFL season. After all, they had just knocked off two of their top challengers in the NFC in back-to-back weeks. First, they upended the Seattle Seahawks, 21-19. Then, they dominated Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-7.



Few were worried that LA could be walking into a potential trap game in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young and Co. had proven to be a spunkier team this season than initially expected, but the Rams had shown to be a tier above not just Carolina but practically every other squad in the league. And yet, they couldn't overcome the Panthers, falling 31-28 to drop to 9-3 on the season. The score might suggest that it was the defense that was at fault for this loss, but the offense actually let the team down this time.



Rams offense hit a wall



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

1. Matthew Stafford



Matthew Stafford was building a ton of momentum for a bid at his first MVP honor in his career. He's still got a strong chance to earn it this season, but Week 13's matchup with the Carolina Panthers won't help his case. For the second straight game, the Panthers' defense forced three turnovers on the opposing quarterback.



Stafford finished with two interceptions and a fumble lost for the Los Angeles Rams, notching his first multi-turnover game since September 2024. Because of all the giveaways, he had his worst fantasy showing in weeks, finishing with just 11.62 points on 18-of-28 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns.



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

2. Puka Nacua



The Panthers couldn't fully contain the Rams' lethal passing attack, but they did an admirable job slowing down Puka Nacua. He finished with just six catches, 72 yards, and 13.2 fantasy points. Week 13 marked his fourth game in a row under 20 full-PPR points. With an average of 15.4 in that span, he's still putting up strong numbers for any other receiver, but it's undeniable that he's in a slump by his standards.



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

3. Kyren Williams



Kyren Williams and his fantasy managers were saved by a touchdown from the Rams' star running back. LA could have stood to run the ball more in this game, as he consistently found success on the ground, rushing the ball 13 times for 72 yards and a score. Williams was shut out of the air attack in this one, but the TD helped get him to 13.2 points for the day. It'll be interesting to see if the Rams lean on him a bit more moving forward in an effort to save Stafford for a potential extended playoff run.

