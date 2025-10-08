Rams’ Latest Ranking Raises Eyebrows
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a disappointing loss to their NFC West Rival, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 5. The Rams have to wait a little longer to get back on the field for a game. They played last Thursday, but it could also be a good thing for this team.
They will have more time for their players to recover and the team to watch film and learn from the mistakes that they made in their last game. The Rams are back at work and are looking to bounce back on the road this week.
The Rams will be on another East Coast trip. This time, they will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. This is a game the Rams are going to be the favorite in once again, and they need to come out firing from the start. Make them feel like they do not have a chance to win this game. The Rams will be prepared for this one, and the coaching staff, starting with head coach Sean McVay, will make sure they give their players the best game plan to be successful on the field this Sunday.
The Rams are one of the top contenders in the NFL, and they need to make sure they win this game. The Ravens are missing a lot of key pieces on both sides of the ball. They will need to make sure they execute the game plan and do the things they did not do good a week better in this matchup. The offense needs to be able to play well, and the defense needs to get pressure on the quarterback.
Rams Recent NFL Ranking
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave a recent NFL ranking and he has the Rams at No. 5.
5. Los Angeles Rams (3–2)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7
Last week’s result: loss 49ers, 26–23
This week: vs. 49ers
As much as the “football Gods”—McVay’s words—helped with an Adonai Mitchell goal line drop and critical holding call, the manner of victory obscured the fact that Matthew Stafford was absolutely and wholly dominant in the fourth quarter of that game. He had two touchdowns and a perfect passer rating, along with extending his lead in deep passing yardage.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE