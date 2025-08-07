Rams Lose Out On Top Pick to Replace Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams are one of several teams that have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft. Well, those dreams, already difficult due to the franchise's expected drafting position, took a massive hit on Thursday morning when Arch's grandfather and the patriarch of the Manning family, Archie Manning, made a definitive statement regarding his grandson's future.
"Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas," stated Archie Manning to Texan Monthly regarding the idea Arch would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.
While the Rams have not come out officially regarding their views of Manning, many believe there's interest in him behind the scenes due to their decision to pass on the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, while general manager Les Snead visited Texas' pro day this offseason, where he was photographed speaking with Manning.
Unless Arch decides to change his mind, it appears he will not declare early, something that the Mannings typically do. Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning did not declare early during their collegiate playing days.
Archie has also played a massive factor in the careers of his children, being a part of the controversial 2004 NFL Draft where Eli Manning refused to play for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team that drafted him with the fourth overall pick. The Chargers eventually flipped Manning to the Giants for Phillip Rivers and other compensation.
Thus, Archie does have clout and a tract record of following through on public intentions.
The Rams, who own two first-round picks in next year's draft, have a variety of options if they wish to add a quarterback in 2026. With Matthew Stafford's back issues having forced him to miss extended time this offseason, his NFL future is up in the air, with Stafford virtually confirming he will not play past the 2027 season during OTAs.
Manning, who is set to be the starter at Texas for the first time in his career, has had his draft stock pumped up through the media hype regarding his last name and flashes of successful quarterback play.
The Mannings, who constantly write the textbook on quarterback training, may even have Arch stay at Texas through the 2027 season, so don't think this is just a one-year delay.
