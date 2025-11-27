Predicting Who Will Be the Next Rams’ Star

The Los Angeles Rams are undoubtedly the best team in the NFL, led by their veteran quarterback and experienced head coach. This is a team that's playing excellently on both sides of the ball, with a mix of old and younger players all contributing.

Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams are defying the odds and have become one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos despite both of them being in the tail-end of their careers. They have a lot of young talent on their team, but which one of those players will step up and become their next star?

Who’s Going To Step Up?

The Rams already have established young stars on their team, like Puka Nacua or Jared Verse , but I'm looking for a player who's on the brink of a breakout, who I believe will actualize that potential. Who better to start out with than a former first-round pick who's revived his career in Los Angeles?

Emmanuel Forbes Jr .'s time in the NFL looked to be coming to an end after he couldn't work out for the Washington Commanders, a team that spent a luxury pick on him. He was undersized and famously got burned by AJ Brown over and over again.

Ever since the Rams picked him up, I have been a huge fan of their decision to take a flyer on his potential and ignore his shortcomings with the Commanders. It took him a while to consistently see the lineup as a starter, but he's been playing lights out football as of late, and is emerging as one of the Rams' stars on defense, in a position of critical need.

He has three interceptions in his last four games and has only allowed 24 receptions all season. As well, he has nine pass breakups, which ranks third among all cornerbacks in the NFL. He's a big reason why the Rams' secondary has been so good as of late, and don't be surprised if he's the next big thing in Los Angeles.

Another player I feel similarly about is their backup running back, Blake Corum. Though the Rams extended Kyren Williams, I still have faith that Corum can break out and establish himself even more in their offense.

Corum's carries have only gone up as the season goes on, and he plays a very similar brand of football as Williams, but he gives their offense some dynamic playmaking that Williams doesn't. It'll be hard for him to actualize his potential with such stiff competition in front of him, but I believe the Rams have a hidden gem on their hands, and it's only a matter of time before they realize it as well.

