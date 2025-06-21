Do the Rams Have Matthew Stafford's Successor on the Roster?
When the offseason began after a valiant effort against the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, the search for a successor to Matthew Stafford as the next starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams began.
After hearing such names bandied about like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold and one of a host of 2025 prospects in the draft, the Rams decided on Matthew Stafford as the replacement for the Super Bowl Champion signal caller for two years and $80 million.
However, this late in a quarterback's career, it's not a stretch of the imagination to suggest that anybody is year-to-year no matter the length of the deal. As early as next year at 38, Matthew Stafford could decide to retire. If he does, could the Rams target current backup Jimmy Garoppolo for the task? On the latest episode of the L.A. Rams Insider Podcast, Host Claudette Montana proposed Jimmy G. as a possibility to SI Senior NFL Writer Hondo Carpenter.
"Matthew Stafford obviously is a veteran in this league. He has more days, I guess, behind him than in front of him. So naturally, The Rams are probably going to be planning for the future at some point. Do you think that Jimmy G could be the guy for the Rams when Matthew does decide to retire or leave, or do you think they'll dip into the draft next year?" asked Montana.
"I don't think Jimmy can be that. Let me just say, and that's not coming from a place of disrespect for Jimmy. I've covered him. I don't think that he is a starting caliber quarterback. I think he's a great backup. He has proven he can't stay healthy, and the best ability in this league is availability. And so can he come in and win you two or three games? Absolutely. Is he a guy that has proven he can go 17 games? No, and that is one thing everybody loves about Matthew Stafford, is he's always available," replied Carpenter.
"So no, I do not believe that whatsoever. And at some point I expect them to look for the answer somewhere else. Well, we got the draft coming up. Well, not draft coming up because we just had the draft. But of course, the draft is next year, and a lot good quarterbacks in that draft. Hint, hint, Arch Manning."
