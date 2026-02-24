Why Ty Simpson Actually Does Make Sense for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are in for an intriguing offseason. The team is coming off an NFC Championship appearance and an MVP campaign from Matthew Stafford. Now, they have ample cap space in free agency and 11 draft picks to build on that performance from the 2025 NFL season, including two first-rounders. A popular theory is that LA will spend one of those No. 1s on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, as a natural successor for the 37-year-old Stafford.



Not everyone is enamored with the idea, though, including AtoZ Sports' AJ Schulte: "I do think the idea of Simpson to the Rams, theoretically, makes sense. He is a quarterback, and the Rams need one for the future. That’s about how far the logic goes there, and that’s enough for most media analysts." Simpson to LA isn't just a lazy take built on a flimsy premise, though.



Rams have to be prepared

I was one of the people in the sports world to predict that the Los Angeles Rams would be interested in taking Alabama's Ty Simpson. A young quarterback has been a pressing need for LA practically since Matthew Stafford won his first Super Bowl with the team, but this upcoming draft could be the ideal time to strike for a variety of different reasons.



For one, Stafford isn't just an old quarterback. He's also coming off a severe injury. There was serious concern that he wouldn't be available to start the 2025 NFL season due to a lingering back issue. While he clearly overcame that resoundingly, en route to his first MVP nod, a setback at his age could spell retirement for a QB who's now accomplished practically everything short of a second Super Bowl.



Ty Simpson is a perfect fit for multiple reasons



Secondly, Stafford is entering the final year of his contract. The team could still extend him, but there was some significant noise around him possibly leaving the game after this last season. Had LA won it all this year, he might have already hung up his cleats for good by now. The Rams have to be prepared for the possibility that 2026 will be his last ride. It's not just about the need with Simpson, either. It's also about the fit.



Schulte questions Simpson's abilities heavily in the piece, stating that he was a rather erratic quarterback, pointing to his inexperience with just 15 college starts as the driving factor. While the Alabama gunslinger faded heavily down the stretch of the Crimson Tide's 2025 season, it wasn't unwarranted. It was recently reported that Simpson incurred a case of gastritis toward the end of the campaign, likely due to a heavy intake of pain medication to deal with a back injury he suffered midseason.



He suffered that ailment after a hit against the South Carolina Gamecocks in late October. Before he went down, Simpson was off to a Heisman-level start with the Tide. Before his back injury, he threw for over 274 yards per game in eight contests, with 20 passing touchdowns to just one interception. Some will point to lesser competition in that time, but Alabama only played one team outside the Group of Five in that span: Louisiana-Monroe.



Former Alabama QB Ty Simpson will throw at next week’s NFL combine, per source — an opportunity to solidify his status as a first-round pick.



After South Carolina, his production fell off a cliff, but a back injury and gastritis are pretty good reasons as far as excuses go. If the Rams take him with their second first-round pick or in a later round, he'd have a full year to recover from his injuries, learn under Head Coach Sean McVay, and get mentored by Matthew Stafford, an elite quarterback who overcame a back issue to win MVP. It's hard to imagine that LA will get the chance to grab a young quarterback of Simpson's pedigree at such a low price again before Stafford's departure.

