Former McVay Quarterback In Position to Become Rams Backup

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are one of only a select few who are set to have an MVP quarterback leading their offense in 2026.

While Matthew Stafford has a year to remember, that came off of an offseason with concerns as back issues kept Stafford out until about two weeks before the start of the regular season. Jimmy Garoppolo filled in beautifully, but he's set to be a free agent this offseason. With the need to find a backup for Stafford, the man who first brought the Sean McVay offense to life is expected to be a free agent this offseason as well.

From the Combine

At the NFL Combine, Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham, who is entering his first season in that position, made a massive announcement regarding their quarterback position. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame detailed what's happening in Indianapolis.

"On Tuesday, first-year general manager Ian Cunningham made waves by announcing the team will move on from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins," stated Verderame. "Cousins, 37, was thought by some to be an option in Atlanta should Michael Penix Jr. not be ready for the start of the season after sustaining his third torn ACL."

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“We will release him on the first day of the league year out of respect for Kirk [and agent Mike McCartney]," stated Cunningham at the NFL Combine. "What he’s done in his career, I owe that to him, and we owe that to him to allow him some clarity going into free agency.”

"Cousins will have a market," stated Verderame. "The Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals and Browns all need starting quarterback help. However, perhaps no team is more enticing than the Vikings, where Cousins played from 2018 to ’23 while making three Pro Bowl appearances. Minnesota currently has third-year man J.J. McCarthy penciled in to start. Still, he’s played only 10 of a possible 34 games with various injuries, including a torn meniscus, concussion, high ankle sprain and a fractured right hand."

McVay and Cousins

Sean McVay and Kirk Cousins have known each other for over a decade as Cousins was McVay's quarterback when he took over as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator in 2014. While Robert Griffin III was set to shine with McVay calling the offense, entering 2014 as the starter, injuries would derail that venture with Cousins taking over, leading the franchise to an NFC East title in 2015, while earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That would lead to McVay getting the Rams' head coaching job. Now, ten years later, Cousins could be in a position to return as a backup. The problem is that Cousins might have an opportunity to start elsewhere. However, if that happens, whoever Cousins displaces could be aquireable for cheap.