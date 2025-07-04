Did Rams Gift the Falcons a Potential Game-Changer?
Rams general manager Les Snead knows what a defensive rookie of the year looks like considering he drafted two of them (Aaron Donald, Jared Verse). However, according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, James Pearce Jr, the rookie pass rusher for the Atlanta Falcons is a dark horse to win the award.
"The Dirty Birds might have finally solved their pass-rushing woes with the selections of Pearce and fellow first-round pick Jalon Walker in the 2025 NFL Draft," wrote Brooks.
"Pearce is an explosive speed rusher with exceptional instincts, awareness and first-step quickness. As a quarterback hunter for a team that desperately needs sack production and quarterback disruption, the No. 26 overall pick could make his mark immediately as a designated pass rusher in Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme. Whether winning with speed and athleticism off the edge or overwhelming blockers with a crafty bull rush or two-handed swipe maneuver, Pearce steps onto the field with a bag of tricks that will help him showcase his talents in Year 1."
There is this continuing belief that Pearce may be the best defender in the draft and his character concerns were massively overblown. While we won't have a clear idea on if that is true until the season, I think Walker has a better shot than Pearce to win the award.
Personally, based on the media hype around him, there's going to be a push to have Travis Hunter win both the offensive and defensive rookie of the year awards.
Regardless, Rams general manager Les Snead will get judged for trading the 26th overall pick to the Falcons so they could select Pearce, as some believe Snead doesn't get good value for his trades, citing his 2022 Jalen Ramsey trade as a recent example.
While Snead got tremendous value for the pick, acquiring Atlanta's 2026 first rounder and draft picks that turned into Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield.
Brook's opinion comes after Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano listed Pearce as his third-ranked candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025
"However, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams traded the 26th overall pick to former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons," wrote Manzano. "With the Falcons selecting Tennessee's James Pearce Jr, a player Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano listed in his top five candidates for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025."
"Pearce’s freakish athletic gifts give him the most upside among the edge rushers drafted last month. The Falcons certainty believe that after coughing up a 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to trade back into the first round to select Pearce at No. 26."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE