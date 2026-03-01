One Intriguing Decision Les Snead, Rams Have to Make This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams have continuously shown that they have one of the smartest front offices in the NFL. After throwing caution to the wind and going all in on their Super Bowl win in 2022, they have rebuilt themselves back into a contender just a couple of seasons later.

That's all, thanks to Sean McVay always improving his game, and Les Snead being able to hit on late draft picks. Their draft day trade with the Atlanta Falcons is another instance of them being smart while navigating the draft and taking advantage of a team in a desperate position. What's another way the Rams have taken advantage of poor decisions made by other teams?

Predicting Fifth-Year Options

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article predicting what teams will do with their 2023 first-round picks. The Rams didn't own a pick, but that's the year when the Washington Commanders decided to take Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in the top 20. The prediction is that the Rams will decline his option, but I think they should find a way to keep him on the team.

"His 53.8 PFF grade was the highest of his career, and Forbes tallied 13 pass breakups, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Yet, his 713 yards allowed in coverage were the sixth-most. Forbes was excellent at times and the best cornerback on the Rams’ roster, but still someone who could be beaten downfield. The Rams will likely aggressively target cornerbacks in free agency and the draft, which means Forbes could be on the outside looking in", said Valentine.

Once Forbes Jr. was cut by the Commanders, the Rams were the first team to sign him onto their practice squad and eventually roster. I had high hopes for him in 2025 after he barely played in 2024, and he largely proved my hopes right.

He has long arms, which allow him to bypass some of the flaws of his being so undersized. However, there's definitely a ceiling to how successful he can be in the NFL. He definitely wasn't worth a first-round selection, but the Rams don't have to worry about that because they weren't the ones who drafted him that highly.

Due to his status as a top pick, his option is going to be higher than his worth. They should decline the option, but offer him another contract in free agency that's more team-friendly. I think he found a home in Los Angeles, and at the worst, he provides good secondary depth in a defense that doesn't have one.

