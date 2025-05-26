Did the Rams Trade Away the Next Jared Verse?
There are only a handful of players like Jared Verse in the NFL. Hungry, talented, explosive, productive, and team first with a swagger that breeds confidence and not cocky behavior. Make no mistake, regardless of what Verse says, he backs it up and despite a propensity to talk smack, he is beloved in the Rams' locker room because he always has his teammates back.
As a result of his prolific play, Verse was named 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, being the first Ram to win the honor since Aaron Donald in 2014.
Everyone is looking for their Verse and Rams former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris may have found his after his Falcons made a trade with the Rams for Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr, a player Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano listed as his third ranked candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025
"However, in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams traded the 26th overall pick to former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons," wrote Manzano. "With the Falcons selecting Tennessee's James Pearce Jr, a player Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano listed in his top five candidates for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025."
"Pearce’s freakish athletic gifts give him the most upside among the edge rushers drafted last month. The Falcons certainty believe that after coughing up a 2026 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams to trade back into the first round to select Pearce at No. 26."
"Atlanta did plenty of homework on Pearce and had no issues with the character concerns the Tennessee product had leading up to the draft."
"It may take Pearce time to develop a finesse game on the field, but he has the luxury of relying on his athleticism to break free from offensive lineman. Also, Pearce won’t be the sole focus on Atlanta’s defensive front because the team took versatile edge rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15. With Walker being more of a Swiss-Army knife, Pearce can focus on piling up sacks and pressures in his rookie season."
So that begs the question, did the Rams trade the next Jared Verse to Morris? Maybe but likely not. There are three differences between Verse and Pearce Jr that are defining.
Verse didn't need time to develop because he went back to college. After his 2022 season at Florida State, Verse was projected to declare for the draft as he was a projected first round prospect. He returned to college and refined his skills. Pearce Jr left Tennessee after three years of college football total.
Verse never had questions about being coachable. Pearce Jr does.
Verse never has questions about his on-field drive and attitude. Pearce Jr does.
There's a reason why the Rams felt comfortable with a conference opponent trading up with them. Verse is simply that dude and fans will notice teams who attempt to replicate him will fail.
