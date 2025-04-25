Rams Win Draft's First Round Despite Not Making Selection
How does he keep doing it? How does Les Snead continue to wreak havoc across the NFL?
On a day his protégé James Gladstone adopted Snead's "f them picks" mindset to select Travis Hunter, Snead said I love them picks by trading the 26th overall selection and pick 101 to the Atlanta Falcons for picks 46, 242, and a 2026 first-round pick.
The Rams have a second-round pick, retain pick 90, and now they'll enter day two with many players available who fit the Rams' scheme and needs
On the night Gladstone fleeced Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns, Snead did Terry Fontenot so dirty, he should have a warrant out for his arrest in the entire state of Georgia.
Not only does a Super Bowl contender have two first-round picks entering the 2026 season, they remain in position to draft tremendous talents. Given their history, they are likely to hit on those picks.
This feels a lot like the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles. They went to the Super Bowl, lost, then used their two first round picks that offseason to select Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, cornerstones of their Super Bowl LIX winning defense.
The Rams lost a heartbreaker to an Eagles team that smoked every other team they faced in the postseason. They are right there, and as a result of this move, the Rams could be in position to build a dynasty if they hit on their future first round picks.
The Falcons are entering a hotly contested NFC South and there is a very good chance they do not improve from where they were this season as there are massive questions about Pearce.
To be honest with you all, I struggle to find the words to talk about this trade outside of the Rams taking advantage of a desperate man doing desperate things in a desperate attempt to retain his job.
The Falcons have talented pieces but two rookie EDGE players is a wild gamble, especially for a team that may not have great decision makers in positions where being a great decision maker is a requirement.
Long story short. The Rams win again.
