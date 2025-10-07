What to Watch For When Rams Take on Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams want to get back to playing their best football. They felt like they did not do that in Week 5. Now, they will look to get another chance at bouncing back from a loss. The Rams will travel across the country again to take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Rams are looking to get all the things in order before they take off to Baltimore for this important game. The Rams want to make sure they are in the best position to win this game and get back on the winning side of things.
The Rams are going to learn from their mistakes they made last week. And in this matchup are going to make sure they are better in those areas. They know if they are not, they will have the same fate as they have had in their two losses. They cannot afford to go on the road and not have their team come out flat. They need to start fast and finish fast. They do not always want to let teams hand around all game. When the Rams have a chance to put teams away, they need to.
One problem that the Rams have to fix is their special teams unit. They have not done a great job over the last few weeks.
Rams Key to Week 6
"With a missed field goal and a blocked extra point attempt Thursday, it's definitely a concern for a Rams team whose other loss this season came in a game with two blocked field goals," said ESPN NFL Nation. "Rams kicker Joshua Karty has five missed kicks this season. According to ESPN Research, that is tied with the Chiefs 'Harrison Butker for the most in the NFL. Four of the kicks by Karty have been blocked, the most for any kicker."
One player that they are going to lean on is the best receiver in the NFL this season, Puka Nacua. Nacua has been a ball hawk all season and has been a touchdown machine. He is looking to do the same in Week 6.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua continued his torrid start, catching 10 of 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. With 50 catches this season, he passed former teammate Cooper Kupp (49 in 2022) for the most receptions by a player in his team's first five games of a season in NFL history, according to ESPN Research.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE