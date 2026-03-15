Rams Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a week of free agency, where the Los Angeles Rams spent hundreds of millions, here's my projected starting lineup, incorporating the team's newest additions.

Offense

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Kyren Williams

WR: Davante Adams

WR: Puka Nacua

WR: Konata Mumpfield/ Terrance Ferguson

TE: Colby Parkinson

LT: Alaric Jackson

LG: Steve Avila

C: Coleman Shelton

RG: Kevin Dotson

RT: Warren McClendon Jr

No major surprises here. We're using 11 personnel or three wide receivers to illustrate the Rams' starting offense as that's the personnel package Sean McVay uses and likes the most. The Rams retained the starting offensive line that they took into the postseason, while Colby Parkinson clearly supplanted Tyler Higbee as the team's starting tight end. Higbee is likely to be used more in multiple tight end formations.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) celebrates after a touchdown catch with running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While I do expect Konata Mumpfield to enter training camp as the starter, also expect Terrance Ferguson to be used as a hybrid tight end and receiver, potentially making himself a starter as the season goes on.

Defense

EDGE: Jared Verse

IDL: Kobie Turner

IDL: Braden Fiske/ Poona Ford

EDGE: Byron Young

LB: Nate Landman

LB: Omar Speights/ Jaylen "Tank" McCollough

STAR: Quentin Lake

CB: Trent McDuffie

CB: Jaylen Watson/ Emmanuel Forbes

S: Kam Kinchens

S: Kam Curl

For the Rams' starting defense, we're using their nickel defense, but the team also uses a 3-4 base defense against bigger offensive personnel packages, as well as a heavy use of dime defense. In nickel and the 3-4, Omar Speights is likely to be the starter but when they go into dime, Tank McCollough often replaces him and likely will again in 2026.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaylen Watson should be the Rams' starting cornerback, but there might be times, especially against shorter, shiftier receivers, that Emmanuel Forbes will be called upon. Watson, Forbes, and McDuffie will likely be part of a three-man cornerback rotation, with McDuffie getting the majority of the snaps.

In nickel and dime, Braden Fiske is likely to get the start and will be used primarily as an interior pass rusher, with Poona Ford assisting against the run. Expect Ford to be on the field on early downs, and he will play a massive factor with the Rams' base 3-4 defense. Ford also took a massive step up in his pass-rushing attack last season.

Special Teams

K: Harrison Mevis

P: Ethan Evans

LS: Joe Cardona

No major surprises here for Bubba Ventrone's first unit as the Rams' new Special Teams coordinator. Mevis and Evans were both fantastic last season, and the franchise has not brought in anyone to compete for their starting jobs. Cardona has a long-term relationship with Ventrone, dating back to their time with the New England Patriots.