3 Bold Trade Options For the Rams to Consider
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WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been players in the NFL's trade market, acquiring Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs while engaging in talks for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. In the spirit of making bold moves to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's time in the NFL, here are three bold trade options for the Rams to consider.
1. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
While this should be bizarre to say as Wilson just signed a four-year, $130 million contract, Wilson signed his deal at the same time Sauce Gardner did and Gardner is currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson's cap hit is only $10 million this season due to how it's structured and based on his current deal, Wilson fits in perfectly for the Rams' financial picture moving forward.
Wilson is a legitimate threat who played with Davante Adams in New York. Both men suffered from a lack of targets, but both men also suffered from a horrific offensive scheme. Adams has questions about his health, so to take pressure off, Wilson and Puka Nacua could pick up the yards needed for Adams to take over once the field shrinks. Plus, how many teams can defend that many top targets?
2. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Flowers is a member of the 2023 draft class, as is Puka Nacua, and has yet to sign an extension. Flowers does have a fifth-year option that would push a potential extension down the road, and perhaps after pulling out of the Maxx Crosby trade, the Ravens attempt to fix their books and massive free agent losses with draft picks. Flowers could catch a solid price, and the Ravens are the kings at drafting.
3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
This would likely be a one-year rental as Thibodeaux is currently on his fifth year, but the Rams' two Super Bowl trips under Sean McVay have been prompted by midseason trades for EDGE players Dante Fowler Jr and Von Miller, so why not add that critical pass rusher before the season starts?
The Giants have no immediate need for Thibodeaux and he would change everything for the Rams. On passing downs, the Rams could bring five pass rushers, dropping six defensive backs into coverage. That's Thibodeaux, Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner having one-on-one matchups with offensive linemen.
That also means a secondary of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Quentin Lake, Tank McCollough, Kam Kinchens, and Kam Curl would be going against five pass catchers. With a man advantage and now the ability to play man coverage, the Rams could blitz a defensive back and have an unblocked attacker going after the quarterback. The more men the opposition keeps as blockers, the bigger the advantage for the Rams' six defenders in coverage. That's what Thibodeaux does.
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Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.