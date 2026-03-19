3 Bold Trade Options For the Rams to Consider

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been players in the NFL's trade market, acquiring Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs while engaging in talks for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. In the spirit of making bold moves to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's time in the NFL, here are three bold trade options for the Rams to consider.

1. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

While this should be bizarre to say as Wilson just signed a four-year, $130 million contract, Wilson signed his deal at the same time Sauce Gardner did and Gardner is currently a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson's cap hit is only $10 million this season due to how it's structured and based on his current deal, Wilson fits in perfectly for the Rams' financial picture moving forward.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson is a legitimate threat who played with Davante Adams in New York. Both men suffered from a lack of targets, but both men also suffered from a horrific offensive scheme. Adams has questions about his health, so to take pressure off, Wilson and Puka Nacua could pick up the yards needed for Adams to take over once the field shrinks. Plus, how many teams can defend that many top targets?

2. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Flowers is a member of the 2023 draft class, as is Puka Nacua , and has yet to sign an extension. Flowers does have a fifth-year option that would push a potential extension down the road, and perhaps after pulling out of the Maxx Crosby trade, the Ravens attempt to fix their books and massive free agent losses with draft picks. Flowers could catch a solid price, and the Ravens are the kings at drafting.

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

This would likely be a one-year rental as Thibodeaux is currently on his fifth year, but the Rams' two Super Bowl trips under Sean McVay have been prompted by midseason trades for EDGE players Dante Fowler Jr and Von Miller, so why not add that critical pass rusher before the season starts?

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants have no immediate need for Thibodeaux and he would change everything for the Rams. On passing downs, the Rams could bring five pass rushers, dropping six defensive backs into coverage. That's Thibodeaux, Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner having one-on-one matchups with offensive linemen.