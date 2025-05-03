BREAKING: Ravens Sign Former Rams Starter
The Baltimore Ravens and former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom both agreed to terms of a new contract.
The Ravens already have a lot of depth at their tackle position, but Noteboom could prove to be a impactful swing tackle while primarily serving as a backup to Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten. Noteboom could also possibly compete for Baltimore's guard spot that was vacated by Patrick Mekari's departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
Noteboom was drafted by the Rams in 2018 (Round 3, 89th overall). Taken with high expectations, Noteboom's time in Los Angeles was sadly flooded with injuries. The Plano, Texas hometown hero took part in 71 games over a seven year stretch, roughly only 60 percent of the Rams' total games in that span.
In 2024, Noteboom only managed to appear in four games after going down with an injury in their season opener against the Detroit Lions. He was graded a 60.0 overall by Pro Football Focus, ranking him as the 76th best tackle out of a total of 140.
That being said, Noteboom did start in practically half of the games that he appeared in (35), so he's not coming to Baltimore empty handed.
Noteboom was a standout player at the collegiate level, playing 5 years at TCU (redshirt). After his redshirt season, Noteboom played in all 13 games and earned First-Team Academic Big 12 honors. Through his next four years as a Horned Frog, Noteboom started every game for the team, closing his college career with 40 consecutive starts.
For the Rams, Noteboom primarily played offensive tackle but shifted around to left and right guard occasionally. He was given a second contract by the team to play left tackle in 2022 amounting to $40 million after Andrew Whitworth retired. He took a pay cut to remain with the Rams last offseason but struggled to stay on the field.
Only time will tell if the Ravens made the right move, but they are getting a versatile 6'5 lineman with seven years of league experience under his belt. What history has shown us time and time again is that it's never a bad idea to increase your depth, at any position.
