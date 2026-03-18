A Super Bowl Would Create Even More Questions for Rams' Future

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There have been rumors circulating for some time that there's a scenario in which Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay walk away from the Los Angeles Rams at the same time.

Fox Sports' Jason McIntyre became the latest member of the media to approach that subject.

"This is what I do know," stated McIntyre. "Here is a list of the Rams' 2027 free agents: Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, three offensive linemen, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, that's two starters on the D line, and I forgot an offensive player, wide receiver by the name of Puka Nacua."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Seahawks lost four starters and their OC, the Rams got better and shored up their secondary. What if there's a world where the Rams say, let's go all in, get the Super Bowl, Stafford retires, and McVay steps down and says, I need a break, I've been to three Super Bowls, I've won two, peace out. The Rams are all in this year. You could go ahead and write this in pen. The Rams are winning the Super Bowl next year."

Based on what McIntyre had to say, let's dive into the topic and see what the reality is of a head coach-quarterback sendoff in Los Angeles.

The Take From The Beat

Unfortunately for Rams fans, there's a possibility of this happening. McVay and Stafford are so tied together that it would be a lot for McVay to try and switch things up with a new quarterback, especially after a player like Stafford takes so much off McVay's weekly plate.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The good news is that it's a possibility, not a probability. While the Rams are going all in, as witnessed by both their recent moves and their attempt for A.J. Brown, this has no bearing on McVay's future as much as it does Stafford's because Stafford is on a clock.

The Rams have actually set themselves up for a smooth transition away from Stafford, regardless of when that might be, by having other pieces in position to help on-board a new quarterback, especially with Baker Mayfield set to be a free agent next offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here's the reality. Sean McVay will continue to be the Rams head coach, after just signing another extension, as long as he continues to answer yes to these two questions. Does he still enjoy coaching? Is coaching impacting his personal life in a negative way?

McVay has been open about his struggles in balancing a head coaching lifestyle and has made moves to accommodate the changes to his personal life, which include an expanding family. He's delegated a lot more, he prioritizes sleep in his daily routine, and his continued work to ensure a positive work environment has helped mitigate the natural stress that comes with a head coaching position.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) holds a game ball as he is interviewed by NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark after a NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Long story short, if Stafford's departure leads to a negative effect in his personal life, McVay is likely gone, heading off to a cushy media job. If it doesn't and he can continue to exercise NFL-style work-life balance, he will remain in the top chair.