Is the Best Defensive Tackle Tandem in America in L.A.?
The National Football League has a host of tremendous duos. If you were to poll 100 people in the know, like they do to manufacture polls for "The Family Fued", of who the best duo of running backs are, you'd probable see the Detroit Lions tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs as the No. 1 answer. Wide Receivers would chime out as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins out of Cincinnati, and the CBs would probably be the Ravens with Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins being read out by Steve Harvey, and that ws before Jaire Alexander arrived in Charm City. But who are the best set of defensive tackles in the NFL.
In a recent edition of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Host Claudette Montana asked On SI Senior Writer Hondo Carpenter if the Rams have the best defensive tackle duo in the NFL, with Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner?
"I think it's very good. But no, I don't think it's the best. When [Las Vegas Raiders DT] Christian Wilkins is healthy, and obviously with Adam Butler, I think that one's a little bit better. I think you can look over at the Philadelphia Eagles [Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis]," Carpenter added.
"So, do I think that it's [The Rams] an elite one, absolutely? I think it's top three, absolutely. But no, I'm not ready to say it's the best. And you're dealing with some youth there. I certainly think they are the future. Man, I sound like a 80s video, [singing] "We are the World." But no, I don't mean it that way. You could tell now why I'm a journalist and not a singer, Claudette,."
"But my point is, do I think they are the future? Absolutely I don't think they are right now. But man, if this were the stock market, I'm buying them as a future indicator, but not this year. In 2025, now this could be a completely different conversation at the end of the year, because the fact that they're in this conversation right now at the start of 25 and weren't at the start of 24 literally, it shows you a graphic of their maturation. So yeah, I think they could be there at the end of the year, but not there right at this moment. In the words of Lee Corso, not so fast."
With the promise that Fiske and Turner offer, fans of the NFC's Los Angeles franchise will be singing a different 80s tune pretty soon, "The Future's So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades."
