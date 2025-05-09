Why Rams Defensive Coordinator Is on Head Coach Track
Most in league circles are excited Jared Verse in Year 2. Kobie Turner and Byron Young made big jumps in similar situations last season.
Coaches develop and improve, too. And while the Rams are excited to see Verse take the next step, they’re also looking forward to the development of second-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
“I think he's an absolute superstar in the making,” said Sports Illustrated insider Hondo Carpenter. “It’s not a matter of if he's going to be a head coach, it's a matter of when he's going to be a head coach, and it has nothing to do with his last name. It has to do with that guy's talent.”
His last name is the name that sits atop the NFL’s all-time wins list, his grandfather and Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula. The late legendary coach won 347 games at the reins of the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins. And before Don Shula earned his first head-coaching role, he was a defensive coordinator just like his grandson.
Chris Shula, 39, knows he won’t get any interviews without solid defensive production over a full season. Promoted in 2024 after Raheem Morris became the latest Sean McVay assistant to leave for a head-coach position, Shula’s unit didn’t rank highly in any defensive categories in his first season at the helm.
But the Rams got better and better as the postseason neared. And once Los Angeles got to the playoffs, Shula’s defense was at its best. Dominating the explosive Vikings in a 27-9 wild-card victory, the Rams matched a single-game NFL postseason record with nine sacks, parlaying one into Verse’s 57-yard touchdown return.
Sam Darnold got a preview of his future NFC West rivals when he lost 82 yards on those sacks, most in a postseason game during the Super Bowl era, and most in any NFL contest since Cam Newton lost 91 yards on nine sacks against Philadelphia, Nov. 10, 2014.
This offseason, the Rams added in free agency nose tackle Poona Ford from the cross-town Chargers and linebacker Nate Landman from Morris’ Falcons. Then, they drafted linebacker Pooh Paul, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton and edge-rusher Josaiah Stewart. Carpenter is most excited about Stewart, who helped Michigan to a national title in 2023 and went No. 90 overall to the Rams in the third round.
“Here’s what a lot of Rams fans need to understand,” Carpenter said. “The Rams under Les Snead and Sean McVay are a great drafting team. They're not a good drafting team, they're great.
“Josaiah had a high second-round grade by every team I talked to. They loved that pick. They thought this guy was a high second-rounder. … I think he'll be starting next year. There were a lot of teams very upset that he slid as far as he did into the third round, but it was just a very deep draft. This was a great get for Shula.”
