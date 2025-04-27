Analysts Dish Out Grades for Rams’ Selection of Josaiah Stewart
Take a glance at some of Les Snead’s Day 2 draft choices in the last two years: Braden Fiske, Kam Kinchens, Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner. The Rams have taught a masterclass on how to draft in Rounds 2 and 3.
They hope to build on that Day 2 momentum with their two selections Friday, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round and Michigan edge-rusher Josaiah Stewart (No. 90 overall) in the third round.
Here’s a sampling of how national analysts graded the Rams for their selection of Stewart.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – Grade: A
“Think Nick Herbig. Short, speed-and-bend-based outside rusher with short arms who routinely gets the job done in his niche role. Quality hand work and his burst is impressive enough to threaten NFL OTs on a reasonably routine basis. Unsurprisingly has a ways to go vs. the run. More pass-rushing talent on this Rams roster should be a scary thought for NFC West clubs.”
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News – Grade: A
“Stewart plays faster than his running speed. He is relentless and productive and has some untapped burst as the ideal depth pass rusher behind Jared Verse and Byron Young.”
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – Grade: B
“Stewart (6-1, 249) is a small player who did not have the testing numbers to match what we saw on his college tape. But he was a highly productive pass rusher (30 career sacks) with one of the best win rates in the country last season. Stewart could give up quite a bit against the run. As a designated third-down rusher, though, there isn’t a better option in this class.”
Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports – Grade: B
“He won't be a star, but Stewart fits in with this Rams group. L.A. won't need him to be an ace pass rusher. He'll provide depth and effort. Stewart is labeled as a ‘try hard’ guy, and it's not a diss.”
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated – Grade: B-plus
“The Rams can’t have enough pass rushers. Stewart joins a crowded group that includes Jared Verse and Byron Young. Stewart, a one-year starter at Michigan, proved to be an explosive player coming out of blocks. His quick get-off allowed him to produce 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season.”
