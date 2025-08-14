Rams' Chris Shula on Rookie LB's Performance and Return
With many, if not all, of the key starters for the Los Angeles Rams sitting out last Saturday's win against the Dallas Cowboys, the backups, specifically the No. 2 and No. 3 teams, were able to showcase their abilities to the public, exhibiting the depth of a roster ready to make a serious push for a championship.
The depth can be seen from the latest rookie additions from the NFL Draft this past April, where general manager Les Snead drafted a linebacker in the fifth round who could find himself in a significant role in 2025.
Chris Shula offers perspective on Pooh Paul's return and Week 1 performance
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula bears the responsibility of growing a young defense that could potentially be among the best in the league. With Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Poona Ford leading the way up front, it forms opportunities for the linebackers to produce at a high level.
Last Saturday gave Shula one of his best looks at the depth behind the incumbent starters. Several stood out, including rookie edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, the young competition at cornerback, and more. One of the players who did was fifth-round rookie Pooh Paul, who could make a push to be a starting linebacker for the Rams defense as a rookie.
Paul was a key standout in the All-22 takeaways, an impressive showing considering he missed a lot of time in training camp due to injury. When asked about Paul's performance after the time absent, Shula said he played hard with the whole group as inside linebackers coach Greg Williams, aka 'G-Money,' called the plays defensively.
"He was really good, communicated well. I thought he played really hard. I really thought that whole group did," Shula said. "It was fun because ‘G Money’ was calling the game, so I was the linebackers' coach again. Being able to talk to those guys on the sideline, really good game day demeanors."
Paul was a constant presence throughout the game when on the field. As Shula said and as the film depicted, the rookie linebacker played with good communication and competitiveness. The Rams' defensive play-caller noted that when the lights are on, he shines the brightest as Ole Miss coaches brought up before the draft.
"Pooh Paul's always been a guy, just talking to a lot of his college coaches at Ole Miss that when the lights come on, he shines the brightest. He tackles, he runs, he's physical," Shula said. "When you can play full tackle football with the pads on, that's when he is going to shine the brightest, so I thought he did a really nice job with the green dot, especially for missing those first couple weeks.”
This shows Paul's preparation and is a potential sign of a linebacker that could be a key player on defense later this season, as the lights do get brighter and the possibility of a championship in February becomes a reality.
