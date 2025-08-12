Rams All-22 Review: Four Takeaways vs. Cowboys
Saturday's win over the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason opener provided a new glimpse at the opportunities that lie ahead for several Los Angeles Rams players, either looking to make the 53-man roster or to find their role as rookies or emerging talents in 2025.
Context is better provided by watching the All-22 coaches' film to get an improved and detailed perspective of a player's performance in a game. I dove into the tape to get a more contextualized look at some standout players against Dallas. Here are my four takeaways after watching the Rams All-22.
The Rams could have an excellent run game
One of the great aspects I love about the Rams offense is head coach Sean McVay's ability to produce a competent run game. This year, with Kyren Williams locked up for another three to four years, it gives McVay more options to choose from.
Blake Corum was outstanding, establishing himself as the clear No. 2 running back. I appreciate how he can pair his eyes with his footwork as a runner; wherever his eyes go, so does his lower half, presenting a challenge for front-seven defenders as he wins consistently at the first and second levels of the field. Rookie Jarquez Hunter will be a quality short-yardage back for Los Angeles, providing a power element to the Rams' run game with leg-churn, balance, and A+ effort.
Xavier Smith is no longer just a 'special teams guy'
As the post said above, Konata Mumpfield was someone I was hoping would step up against Dallas, but he ended up struggling as his development continues to be a work in progress. His fellow wideout, Xavier Smith, took advantage of his opportunity and ran with it. For someone who has always been seen as a special teams player, Saturday showcased that this isn't the case.
Smith is a detailed route runner with toughness down the seams and in the middle of the field, as the first clip above illustrates. He shows good hesitation steps to create separation early in reps, especially in quick game concepts, while displaying good breaks at the top of routes. Smith offers short-area quickness and explosive burst to win initial vertical stems, as he did in the second cut-up.
Pooh Paul Jr. could be the next late-round impact rookie
I was impressed with the repetitions from Pooh Paul Jr. on both special teams and defense. He stood out more to me defensively because he plays bigger than his 6-foot, 220-plus-pound frame suggests. Paul can be a good rotational linebacker behind Speights and Landman to start the season.
The former fifth-round pick possesses good command when asked upon, and as the green dot player when on the field, he showed adequate communication with his defense as the MIKE linebacker. Paul played with sound run fits and gap discipline, using body control and balance with ample warp-up ability and quality contact. He can also work hook, curls, and flats, and can work in man coverage against tight ends and running backs while showcasing good pursuit and range.
Willie Lampkin is a gamer
We all love good storylines, especially when it comes to players that are battling against the odds. Willie Lampkin is that player, as the former North Carolina standout and undersized offensive lineman looks to make a case to be a backup on the Rams' offensive line. Whether in Los Angeles or elsewhere, Lampkin deserves a chance.
On tape, Lampkin has no quit, exhibiting excellent leveraging to get hands on and drive blockers, and gets downhill to the second level. With snaps at guard and center, there is versatility he can provide in a pinch. Lampkin delivers great leg drive to generate movement at the line of scrimmage. However, his size can be an issue for him at times with anchoring and speed-to-power.
