WATCH: Rams Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr's Locker Room Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, following a joint practice in Oxnard, took on the Cowboys once again in the preseason at SoFi Stadium.
Following the Rams' victorious effort, Paul spoke to reporters after the game.
Watch Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Sean McVay, now back at the Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills, fielded questions from reporters.
Q: What will you be expecting from Stetson Bennett in preseason and how will you evaluate him?
“I just want to see him continue to do what he's done, keep taking steps in the right direction," state McVay. "I think most importantly, I've seen the guy that's enjoying it, totally immersed and present out on the field, being able to move from one snap to the next. I think you're looking for good operation in and out of the huddle, good command, good ability to be able to read with his feet and be able to distribute the ball where it goes. Part of the thing that makes his game fun is when things go off-schedule, he can do some pretty creative stuff just by being the natural and instinctive athlete that he is. More than anything, the good operation and really just enjoy the opportunity to go compete and show the work that he's put in.”
Q: What would you like to see from the running back room on Saturday?
“I want to see those guys. I want to see them be able to pick and choose the right spots. I think one of the things that's hardest to evaluate in these types of settings is these running backs. You don't get tackled, so I want to see these guys be able to level their pads off, play well without the football, but do the things that [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] coaching snap in and snap out. When you see some of the cool opportunities to be able to create on your own if that presents itself, let's see that come to life as well.”
Q: Who will call the game for the Rams?
“It will be a little bit of a mix and match. For this game [Cowboys], [Offensive Coordinator] Mike [LaFleur]will call it for the offense. [Inside Linebackers Coach] Greg Williams will call it for the defense. You want me to go through the whole preseason with you right now (laughter)? I'll leave it to [Asst. Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey [Pleasant] in week two. He's got answers (laughter).”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE